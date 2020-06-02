▲ There is nothing to replace the presence of the fans and the energy it generates, highlighted Rafael Nadal. Photo Ap

Afp and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Tuesday June 2, 2020, p. a12

Paris. The Roland Garros tournament, which will take place between the end of September and the beginning of October, will do its best to have a maximum audience, but it is the (French) government that decides on the influx of spectators, said the president of the Federation French Tennis (FFT), Bernard Giudicelli.

The option that privilege is a Roland Garros that is disputed with a maximum of public. Then, depending on the sanitary conditions, we will comply with the directives that the government gives us regarding the influx and the maximum number of spectators in the stands, Giudicelli declared in a live broadcast directed by the tennis player Gaël Monfils.

Playing behind closed doors is really a hypothesis that we don’t like because Roland Garros, like all major tournaments, is a meeting between the players and the public. It is what makes the magic of the French Open, he said.

Regarding the prestigious boxes of Roland Garros, often empty in the first week of the tournament, Giudicelli said that they could be shared, giving access to some spectators when they are unoccupied. In 2019 Roland Garros received 520 thousand spectators.

Spain’s Rafael Nadal, who would seek title 13 at Roland Garros, said he will only compete if there are guarantees and security for everyone.

I do not see the future from a professional point of view, but from a medical and health perspective. If in September we can play in optimal conditions and safely for tennis players who come from all over the world and that everyone can participate, yes, I will be there, he said.

Nadal would agree to play without fans. It is possible, soccer already does it, but if you ask me if I like it, the answer is no. There is nothing to replace the presence of the public and the energy it generates, he confessed.

At the moment, the world number two returned to training. It is a sad and unpleasant panorama to live, but it is necessary to keep going, stay positive and hope that the situation improves. In Mallorca the consequences have been less dramatic than in other places, but there are many people and many families who have suffered this difficult period, he said in an interview with France 3.

