Roland Garros 2021: Where to watch the Roland Garros tennis tournament on TV and online

Updated 05/31/2021 – 11:56

The second great Grand Slam of the season arrives with the appointment on the clay of Paris. From May 30 to June 13 it is disputed the 125th edition of Roland Garros. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Daniil Medvdev will seek the Musketeers Cup.

Along with NadalThe Spanish Navy will be made up of Pablo Carreo, Garbie Muguruza, Carla Surez, Roberto Bautista … and young people like Alejandro Davidovich, Paula Badosa, Carlos Alcaraz, Sara Sorribes, Roberto Carballs or Aliona Bolsava.

Where to watch Roland Garros on TV

The Roland Garros tournament it will be seen on television on Eurosport. Offer more than 250 hours of live broadcasting Starting at 11.00 on Sunday, May 31, the excitement of the most important clay court tournament in the world will be able to follow through the Eurosport channels and the Eurosport App.

Roland-Garros coverage on Eurosport includes the qualifying qualifying round which takes place from 24 to 28 May, and to complete the final individual tables of the competition. In addition, Eurosport will allow you to enjoy the entire tournament by enabling the signal of the 16 Roland-Garros courts during the competition to choose what to see, how and when.

Alex Corretja, Anabel Medina and Jordi Arrese repeat one more year as Eurosport experts to convey the best analysis of each day together with the team of commentators composed of lvaro Rama, Manuel Poyn, lvaro Benito, Jos Manuel Daz, Antonio Arenas, Fernando Ruiz, Fernando Gmez, Jos Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Prez, Sergio Gutirrez, Jos Manuel Tallada and Rubn Fernndez. An unrivaled team of experts who complete internationallyl big names like Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Chris Evert or Mischa Zverev.

Where to watch Roland Garros online

All the information about what happens at Roland Garros can be followed at MARCA.com. Every day offer a live online of the day with all the matches. In addition, there will a special follow-up to Rafa Nadal and the rest of the Spanish tennis players.

The match reports, interviews, reports and news from Roland Garros can be found instantly on MARCA.com.