Roland Garros 2021: When Rafa and Pau are missing

The day will come when the two referents in the history of Spanish sports that are no longer there. Those of us who have (have) grown up glued to the screen encouraging Rafael Nadal Y Pau Gasol they will feel a huge void when they take command and are not on the other side. And, unfortunately, less and less is missing.

Law of life, yes, but one always has a hard time accepting it. Like a mother when she sees her children leave home or when a relationship ends, because no matter how hard one tries, time runs against everyone, even the ones that seem immortal.

Because seeing them like last night, after so many stones on the road, regardless of the result, reminds us that life is this: You fall, you get up, you give thanks, and to continue, always trying to improve yourself and surrounding yourself with yours. And this never hurts to remember in these times, where you put on the news and it makes you want to turn off the device forever.

Some of those who read these nostalgic lines will think, perhaps, as some political office in the last hours, that “They are just a man throwing baskets and another racket hitting”. Just like Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is just one album, just like The Lord of the Rings is just a triloga or just like Don Quixote just a book.

But not. The vast majority know (we know) that they are much more than that, and that the enormous void that they will leave will be impossible to fill. Others will come, yes, but they won’t be the same. And that is why you should enjoy each serve, each mate, each right, each block, each victory and each defeat that, from the beginning, they already belonged to everyone. To a country that will never have better ambassadors than a kid from Manacor and another from Sant Boi, no matter who it may be.

Because when Rafa and Pau are missing, nothing will be the same.