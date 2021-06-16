Roland Garros 2021: Tsitsipas takes another step: first ‘Grand Slam’ final after defeating Zverev in five sets

Updated 11/06/2021 – 18:39

One day after Maria Sakkari blew a women’s final ball against Barbora Krecjikova, the other Greek remaining at Roland Garros, Stefanos Tsitsipas, I did not fail.

The best tennis player of this season, with more points added (4,560), more games won in 2021 (39) and more victories on clay (22), bend the resistance of Alexander Zverev by 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6 and 6-3, in three hours and 37 minutes.

“I come from a small place on the outskirts of Athens, and my dream was always to play at Roland Garros. I never thought I would be in the final here. It is the most important victory of my career. I am very happy that together with Maria (Sakkari) we are popularizing tennis in Greece “, he explained to the conclusion between tears.

In this way, the brand new finalist, aged 22 years and 305 days, is the youngest in the fight for the title of a ‘major’ since Andy Murray (22 years and 261 days) sneaked in the final of the Australian Open, in 2010. And the earliest in the French Open since Rafael Nadal in the 2008 edition. The Balearic had 22 years and five days.

The German failed again in a ‘major’. It should be remembered that to find your only final you have to go back to the last US Open with Dominic Thiem.

Tsitsipas started sending from the first ball and soon shot the score to 3-0. His consistency from the back of the court contrasted with the unforced errors of his rival.

It was no coincidence that the precedents between the two dominated the winner by five wins to two, of which four were consecutive.

Stefanos, in addition, has acquired all the bouquet of serves that exist in tennis. He lacked the open and is now part of his limitless arsenal of punches.

Zverev reacted in the second act by coming out in a whirlwind with a favorable 3-0. The initial script is repeated but in reverse. Tsitsipas chained after seven games to score the second set and start dominating the third as well.

The tennis player from Hamburg He refused to give up before time and they earned him two breaks to sign the tables on the scoreboard and extend the outcome until the fifth round. Stefanos had to do something and he did it: he stopped the game and went to the locker room to refresh his ideas.

The Greek raised a 0-40 in the opening game and broke immediately after. He put the direct to Tensta glory. The Greek, who had lost all three ‘Grand Slam’ semifinals in which he had participated, with Nadal, Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev as executionersHe took another step in his career. This campaign in brick dust has continued its two titles: the 1,000 Masters of Monte Carlo and Lyon.

Fourth in the ranking on Monday

Although your tennis is better suited to the hard surface, the best results are appearing on the slow court. The victory confirms Stefanos as the fourth ATP racket, immediately behind Novak Djokovic, Medvedev and Rafael Nadal. There is even the possibility that he will occupy a place on the world podium as long as he is crowned on Sunday and the Balearic Islands are not his adversary in the final..

Tsitsipas, with 15 games won and four lost on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne, awaits in Sunday’s final the winner of the second semi-final to face Nadal and Djokovic.