Roland Garros 2021: Tsitsipas learned that her grandmother died five minutes before the final

Stefanos Tsitsipas I lived a bitter Sunday. He had in his hands to win his first Grand Slam at Roland Garros, when he beat Novak Djokovic by two sets to zero. However, I ended up succumbing and his dream of being released with a ‘big’ will have to wait.

The day began to twist only five minutes before hitting the Phillipe Chatrier track. It was the moment when he found out that his grandmother had passed away. The Greek ended up saying it on his social networks after the final.

“Life is not about winning or losing. It is about enjoying every moment of life, either alone or with others. Living a meaningful life without misery and abjection. Raising trophies and celebrating victories is something, but not everything. 5 minutes before entering the field, my very dear grandmother lost the battle with life. A wise woman whose faith in life and her willingness to give and provide cannot be compared to any other human being she has ever known. ”

Tsitsipas could not dedicate the triumph to her late grandmother, but she did not miss the opportunity to pay homage to her.: “It is important to have more people like her in this world. Because people like her give you life. They make you dream. I would like to say that no matter the day, circumstance or situation, this is entirely dedicated to her, and only to her. Thank you for raising my father. Without him, this would not have been possible. “

Support from the world of sport

Tsitsipas was not alone. The Hellenic received all kinds of expressions of affection from all kinds of personalities from the world of sports. His sports firm, Adidas, left one of the most emotional messages: “Win or lose, tennis has a new hero. This is not the end, just the beginning of your story. You will continue to inspire others, in the same way you do. the previous ones have inspired you. “