Roland Garros 2021: Tsitsipas eliminates Medvedev and repeats semifinals at Roland Garros

Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed at Roland Garros, has continued his good season with their qualification for the second year in a row for the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

The Greek eliminated Daniiil Medvedev in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, in the match that closed the day. The duel will go down in history because it will be the last without fans in the night session of the tournament.

Tomorrow there will be fans because the curfew passes at 11:00 pm and the engagement between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini is scheduled at 8:00 pm.

Tsitsipas closed a favorable score of 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5. This confirms his status as the best player of the year: he has won 38 games, of which 21 are on clay.

The Greek has learned to slide on clay, something Medvedev will probably never know. The Russian has done enough to add his first four wins in the second ‘Grand Slam’ of the calendar, which will allow him to reach Wimbledon as world number two. His income with Rafael Nadal, his immediate pursuer, has skyrocketed to 1,513 points.

A Pelen Medvedev enjoyed two second-set balls in the 10th game that could have changed the outcome of the match. The Muscovite finished with a serve from below after losing a ‘break’ advantage in the third set.

Stefanos, champion of the Masters 1,000 in Monecarlo and the Open 250 in Lyon, will have two days off before taking on Alexander Zverev, Alejandro Davidovich’s executioner.