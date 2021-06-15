Roland Garros 2021: The tyrant of the ‘Big Three’ that never ceases: 55 of the last 64 greats have been distributed

Updated 06/13/2021 – 19:33

Every tournament of the ‘Grand Slam’ that arrives there is talk of the possible appearance of some member of the ‘Next Gen’ who is able to face the tyrant of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

The reality is that the ‘Big Three’ of the racket has been distributed 55 of the last 64 ‘majors’ played. The last to triumph was Djokovic after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, precisely one of the representatives of the new generation, in what was his second crown at Roland Garros after the one obtained in the 2016 edition.

In between, the victories of Juan Martn Del Potro, in the US Open in 2009; Andy Murray (US Open 2012, Wimbledon 2013 and 2016); Stan Wawrinka (Australia 2014, Roland Garros 2015 and US Open 2016), Marin Cilic (US Open 2014) and Dominic Thiem (US Open 2020).

It should be remembered that the Austrian prevailed on the courts of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center helped by the absence of Nadal (resignation) and Federer (injury) and the disqualification of Novak in the second round against Pablo Carreo for hitting a ball fortuitously in the neck of a linesman.

The Serbian (7) and Nadal (4) bring together 11 of the last 12 big. And it is that Federer has not dusted his palmars since the Australian Open in 2018.

Federer, 39, Rafa, 35, and Djokovic, 34, want to maintain their dominance from June 28 on the grass of Wimbledon.