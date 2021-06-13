Roland Garros 2021: The Serbian press talks about Djokovic’s “giant step” to be the best in history

The Serbian press celebrates this Saturday the victory of Novak Djokovic, number one in the world, in front of his historical rival, Rafael Nadal, in “a pica battle” last night to reach the final at Roland Garros.

“Through Nadal to the Final”, headlines the Politika newspaper, which speaks of a Djokovic’s “unforgettable match” against “the clay king”.

“Djokovic and Nadal played another peak game, and saying that is not enough to describe what the two best tennis players have shown today,” the newspaper added.

He praises that “it was a duel worth seeing (…) because aces like this will not appear on the tennis courts for the next hundred years. “.

The newspaper points out that the Serbian will have the opportunity in the final against the young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, to win another Grand Slam, with which, to triumph, will add 19 titles and approach the record shared by Nadal and Roger Federer, with 20.

The sports daily Sportski zurnal headlined “Nole illuminated Paris”, in a match that lasted more than four hours, of which 93 minutes only in the third set.

He points out that this triumph is “a giant step” towards the title of the best of all time.

Add that to prevail in the final, Djokovic will be the first player of the “Open era”, since 1968, to win at least twice each of the four Grand Slam (Melbourne, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open).