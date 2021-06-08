Roland Garros 2021: The secret of the reborn Stephens is the duo formed by Francis Roig and Jordi Vilar

Updated 06/05/2021 – 13:15

Last year Danielle Collins opted for Nicols Almagro as a collaborator for his participation in Roland Garros. The election went well for the American, who slipped into the quarters, leaving tennis players like Garbie Muguruza on the road.

Sloane Stephens, 2017 US Open champion and French Open finalist a year later, uses the same formula that made his compatriot so successful.

After disappearing from the privileged positions of the circuit, she is currently ranked 59th in the WTA, Stephens has been reborn in the land of Paris after making a first attempt with the semifinals of the Parma tournament.

Sloane’s secret is in the band and his names are Francis Roig and Jordi Vilar. The second, which became known by placing Flix Mantilla in the world ‘top10’ in the nineties and making him one of the best ‘earthlings’guard the talented 28-year-old Yankee these days.

“Sloane came to our BTT academy for the first time when she was 16 years old, before playing junior Roland Garros. Since then, she has been coming to prepare for the dirt tour. She maintains the relationship with Francis and he has helped her in the preparation. He asked for help because right now he is without a coach. What I’m doing here is giving Francis continuity, “says Vilar.

Roig arrives tomorrow at the French capital. He will join Rafael Nadal’s team with the aim of collaborating in the achievement of the fourteenth ‘major’ of the Manacor phenomenon.

Today, on a gray and cold day in Paris, Simonne Mathieu reached the eighth of the French tournament on the court after defeating Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5. Another Czech, Barbora Krejcikova, who finished off Elina Svitolina by a resounding 6-3 and 6-2, awaits in the next round.

It should be remembered that the American was the last executioner of Carla Surez in the contest.