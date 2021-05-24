Roland Garros 2021: The Roland Garros preview begins this Monday with the presence of 11 Spaniards

Updated 05/24/2021 – 10:21

Roland Garros, the second ‘Grand Slam’ of the calendar, begins this Monday with the dispute of the preliminary phase. A total of 128 players, in the male and female draw, they look for the precious ticket to the main draw.

Among them will be 11 members of the ‘Armada’: five men and six women. Six of them are already in the running on the first day. Veteran Tommy robredo see them with Quentin Halys; Carlos Taberner face his first match with Martin Klizan; Bernab Zapata play with local guest Kyrian Jacquet; Aliona Bolsava, eighth-finalist in 2019, meet Austrian Julia Grabhe; Nuria Prrizas premieres with Laura Ioana and Eva Guerrero I will do it before Los Boissons.

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image, which debuts today as a world top 100, wait until tomorrow to face the Slovakian Lukas Lacko. The Murcian flew directly from Oeiras to Paris on Saturday after obtaining the title in the challenger category.