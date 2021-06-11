Roland Garros 2021: The occasion of the ‘Next Gen’: the duel between Zverev and Tsitsipas secures a new face in the final

Updated 06/09/2021 – 12:19

To find the last new face in a men’s final at Roland Garros, you have to go to Andy Murray for the 2016 edition. Since then, the tournament has become a private preserve of Rafael Nadal and three other players: Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem.

If you look a little further back, since 2012 six tennis players have divided all the finals. He joins the list David Ferrer, who collided in the last round in 2013.

The draw of the painting –with Nadal and Djokovic in the upper part– and Thiem’s ​​first-time elimination will allow us to see a different face this Sunday in the fight for the title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, fifth seed, and Alexander Zverev, sixth, will come out of the duel on Friday.. The Greek repeats his presence among the four best after defeating Daniil Medvedev by 6-3, 7-6 (3) and 7-5 yesterday. The Russian did enough with adding his first four victories over the land of Paris, which will allow him to reach Wimbledon as world number two, with an income today of 1,513 points compared to Nadal.

The French Internationals organization can congratulate itself because there are only the top 10 left in the running and two of them will fight for the crown. And the only quarter-finalist outside the privileged positions was Alejandro Davidovich from Malaga.

In the duel between Zverev and Tsitsipas, fourth place in the ranking will also be at stake.. So far, Tsitsipas has already overtaken Dominic Thiem.

The presence of seven of the top ten in the final rounds contrasts with the women’s draw where the only one of the top 10 that follows is Iga Swiatek, current champion.

Should the young Polish woman fall to Maria Sakkari today, the four semifinalists will be rookies at this stage of the tournament.. The remaining quarterfinal crossing faces Coco Gauff and Czech Barbora Krejcikova. And the first semifinal will star Zidansek and Pavlyuchenkova.