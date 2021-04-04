Roland Garros 2021: The French Government does not rule out a new postponement of Roland Garros

The French Government does not rule out that the Roland Garros tournament may need to be postponed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, and study with the organizers a possible change of date.

“We are talking to the French Tennis Federation to see if the date needs to be changed to coincide with the possible resumption of sporting activity and major events“, said this weekend the Gala Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu.

The competition is scheduled, for now, or between next May 17 and June 6. Last year it ended up being held from September 27 to October 11 and with a maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators.

The president of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), Gilles Moretton, also considers different alternatives, although he does not imagine that he should end up opting for the total cancellation of the tournament.

“The capacity can go from the closed door to one that is not 100%. We have prepared all the options,” said this week the manager, who ensures that he has frequent meetings with the actors involved to assess the progress of the situation.

New confinement in France

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, has been forced to carry out a new confinement in France since the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are on the verge of saturation in cities like Paris.

In France, There are more than 4.7 million infected by COVID and, according to official figures, 96,493 people have died.

The cumulative incidence of France per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days is 712.2.

The third wave, unbridled by the virulence of the English variant, and the delay in vaccination have forced him to take new restrictive measures: extension to all of France of the limitation of traveling within 10 km of the home and closing of schools. It plans to reopen cultural centers and terraces in mid-May.