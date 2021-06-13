Roland Garros 2021: The devastating phrase that will be remembered every time the last Nadal-Djokovic is spoken of

rajuniorbrett

# 7

06/12/2021 21:07 hours

@ only44 # 5CloseRafa arrived exhausted … with a rookie planning … making him play exhausting and long tournaments 1 week before … Rafa’s planning for the dirt season has been Monte Carlo, Godo, Madrid and Roma before Garros and it always went well. In the absence of playing in Miami and without Indian Wells, in which he used to participate, it was necessary to comply with his traditional schedule to get to RG in shape. If we add to that that he stayed in the Monte Carlo and Madrid quarters, he does not seem to have worn out excessively. On the other hand, Nole arrived with one more hour on the court in the tournament and without rest, after playing his tournament in Belgrade. When Nole or Thiem arrived fused after overcoming the semifinals to 5 sets that were played on a Friday and ended on Saturday, like the one in 2019, and then they were subdued by Rafa, the excuse of fatigue at that time for the followers of the manacor is not valid. Rafa is and be the king of clay, but yesterday, Nole was better, no excuses.

rajuniorbrett

#3

06/12/2021 19:17 hours

This match is at the height of the best they have played so far and is the final of the AO 2012, which beats Rafa in almost 6 hours, and the final of Wimbledon 2019, where he beats Roger in the tiebreaker of the 5th set 13- 12. Fighting with the semifinal match of US Open 2011 where he was 15-40 facing double match point against Roger and takes a historic return.