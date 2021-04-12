Roland Garros 2021: The aviator Roland Garros already has his statue in the ‘Grand Slam’ to which he gives his name

Updated 04/12/2021 – 16:18

The new president of the French Tennis Federation, Gilles Moretton, and the sculptor, Caroline Brisset, have been immortalized today next to the new statue of the aviator Roland Garros that stands out on the slopes of the Bois de Bolougne in honor of the man who gives his name. to the Gallic Open.

Roland Garros became a hero during World War I and became the first to fly across the Mediterranean Sea. The six-meter statue, made of steel, stands in the new square that appears in front of gate 1 of the complex.

In 2017, the French Tennis Federation approved that the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal would have his own statue attached to the center court Philippe Chatrier for his achievements on the Parisian soil. Not surprisingly, he has entered his name up to 13 times in the contest’s palmars.