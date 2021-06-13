Roland Garros 2021: The 245 days that changed Djokovic after the disqualification from the US Open and the beating in Paris

On September 6, 2020, an accident at the US Open could change the history of tennis. Novak Djokovic, who was bidding for his 18th Grand Slam title in New York, was disqualified after fortuitously hitting a linesman during his round of 16 match against Pablo Carreo.

The Serbian left without speaking, in silence, tired of always being in the focus of controversy. And it is that in summer he had organized an exhibition tour through the Balkans that ended with several infected tennis players, including himself.

Roland Garros arrived and Nole was defeated in the final against Rafael Nadal, his most direct rival, 6-0, 6-2 and 7-5. The Spaniard and Roger Federer separated in three great titles, both with 20. Djokovic remained with 17 and was emotionally touched.

It was later verified because in the few events that could be played at the end of the year due to the pandemic – hard and indoors, which are his favorite conditions – he yielded in the Vienna quarters with Lorenzo Sonego and in the semifinals of the Masters Cup, with Dominic Thiem as executioner.

Novak changed the script of his tragic fate at the Australian Open where he suffered an abdominal tear in the third round with Taylor Fritz. He beat the American in five sets and with clear gestures of pain. He would end up lifting the Norman Brookes Trophy for the ninth time and shutting down the mouths of critics who said he had faked the injury.

Djokovic became the number one tennis player with the most weeks on March 8, surpassing Federer’s 310. Since then, he has gone to bed every day thinking about Roland Garros, the tournament that could change history. By adding two more tournaments to his usual schedule, both in Belgrade, he strategically decided to remove himself from the Mutua Madrid Open despite defending the crown. Time has proved him right.

The sorpaso option

After turning 34 on May 22, the best tennis player on the planet exhibited great physical and mental strength in Friday’s semifinal with Nadal in the land of Paris.

“I was not able to mark the differences as I have done before. My ball did not do the damage that I needed and he was fine, played long and made few mistakes in general. We must give him credit and congratulate him,” the Spaniard remarked.

Djokovic, in a margin of 245 days, has gone from being out of the race for being the best of all time to being able to stay at the gates of the 20 majors of Rafa and Federer and with Wimbledon on the horizon.

In the same way, he opts to be the first to inscribe his name twice in the palmars of the four Grand Slam of the racket. The Belgrade player, who is 324 weeks ahead of others on the men’s circuit, can stay at the top much longer.

A win this Sunday will take him away by 1,900 points from Daniil Medvedev, his closest pursuer, and by 3,683 from Nadal. Another of the brands in which you can stay alone is that of crowns in a large past thirty. Today he shares the first place with Rafa, both with six.

Despite his age, and four hours and 11 minutes on the track in the penultimate round, he hopes to be in a position to face a member of the Next Gen like Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“It will not be the first time that I play a semifinal pica and after 48 hours I return to the track. My recovery routines have always worked for me,” he warns. Yesterday he exercised very gently in the tournament facilities. He aspires to be the fourth oldest player to lift the Musketeers Cup behind Andrs Gimeno, Ken Rosewall and Nadal. His ambition has no limits. Eight months later, Novak can rewrite history.