Roland Garros 2021: Swiatek leaves the crown in the Roland Garros quarterfinals against the Greek Sakkari

Updated 06/09/2021 – 15:02

The women’s final at Roland Garros next Saturday will not have representatives of the ‘top10’, something that is assured in the men’s team.

Iga Swiatek, the only one of the top ten who had sneaked into the quarterfinals of the tournament, stopped today in that round after losing to Maria Sakkari 6-4 and 6-4.

Swiatek, defender of the title, was disarmed before the Greek tennis player, who is planted among the best four of a ‘Grand Slam’ for the first time. This fact is repeated with the other three semifinalists: Barbora Krejcikova, Tamara Zidansek and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sakkari is lucky to be Krejcikova in Thursday’s semi-final. The Czech acted as Coco Gauff’s executioner in two sets.

The game could have a turning point after 2-0 in the second set. Swiatek stopped the game unilaterally and requested the presence of the tournament physiotherapist. They are the gallons that it gives to be the current champion.

He complained about the thigh of his right leg and went straight to the locker room to treat himself to the incredulous face of his rival.. Sakkari was not cooled by the stop and kept pressing from the back of the court, giving nothing away, dominating with the right.

The 25-year-old Athenian tennis player with a Herclean body joins her compatriot Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the French Open. Greece is in capital letters within the tense concert.

Maria super in this edition of the Internationals of France the result of his mother, Angeliki Kanellopoulou, who reached the third round twice in the 1985 and 1987 editions.

The consolation for Swiatek is that he can still lift the trophy in pairs. Together with the American Mattek-Sands she is already in the semifinals.