Roland Garros 2021: Spain crosses borders: up to nine technicians work with foreigners in Paris

Updated 05/30/2021 – 10:46

The success of Spanish tennis has long crossed borders. That is why the ‘Armada’ is also the majority at Roland Garros among the coaches who work with foreign tennis players in the women’s team.

Carlos Martinez (Daria Kasatkina), Richi sanchez (Mara Camila Osorio), Julin Alonso (Arantxa Rus), Christian Requeni (Marie Bouzkova), Gonzalo Lopez (Diane Parry), Garbi urp (Caroline Garcia), Javier Piles (Svetlana Kuznetsova) and ‘Beto ‘Martn and Arantxa Parra (Jill Teichmann).

Martnez trains a Kasatkina who has won two tournaments this season and Richi Snchez, for example, shapes the steps of Colombian sensation Camila Osorio, who has brilliantly passed the previous phase of the French Open.

Gonzalo Lpez is one of the most prestigious trainers of the French Tennis Federation and that is why he has the mission of making a professional a diamond in the rough like Diane Parry, the best junior in the world in 2019.