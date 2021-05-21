Roland Garros 2021: Simona Halep does not play Roland Garros after not recovering from an injury

Romanian Simona Halep will not play Roland Garros this year as she has not recovered in time from an injury to her left leg. This has been confirmed by the champion of the French tournament in 2018 through her social networks.

“Unfortunately, the injury to my left leg muscle needs more time to recover,” said Halep, the current Wimbledon champion. “Retiring from a Grand Slam goes against all my aspirations as an athlete, but it is the only and correct decision I must make,” he said.

In addition, the player assured that “the idea of ​​not being in Paris fills me with sadness, but concentrating my energy on recovering, maintaining a positive attitude and returning to the court as soon as it is safe to do so.”

It should be remembered that Halep suffered the injury in their second round match at the Rome Open on May 12.