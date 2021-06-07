Roland Garros 2021: Serena leaves the same day as Federer: falls in the second round with Rybakina

Updated 06/06/2021 – 19:13

Bad day for two of the greatest in the history of tennis, but who do not forgive the years. The same day that Roger Federer left Roland Garros, Serena Williams knelt before Elena Rybakina 6-3 7-5.

In this way, the American loses a new opportunity to add her twenty-fourth title of ‘Grand Slam’ in her palmars and thus tie the historic top of Margaret Court.

Like Federer, he is on the verge of 40 years and his great goal of the season is Wimbledon because he considers that on the grass there is less physical demand. His argument in the defeat is traced to the Swiss: “At least I have been able to play and win some matches on clay.”

Patrick Mouratoglou’s ward, who wore a bulky bandage on the thigh of his right legIt hadn’t arrived rolled on brick dust. Added three games between Rome and Parma, with one win and two defeats.

The elimination of Serena leaves the lower part of the table, where Paula Badosa circulates, without any tennis player from the ‘top20’ nor that he knows what it is to be in the semifinals of a ‘major’.

Kazakh Rybakina, 18 years younger than her victim, will seek a place in the penultimate round with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Victoria Azarenka’s executioner.