Roland Garros 2021: Round of 16 at Roland Garros, live today: Schwartzman, Djokovic, up for grabs

The final week begins in Paris, completing the quarter-final table today. Yes Nadal surpasses italian Sinner his rival will come out of the duel between Schwartzman Y Struff. The Italian Berrettini He is now a quarterfinalist after Federer’s retirement.

Round of 16 matches

Male box

Schwartzman – Struff (12.30 pm)

Djokovic – Musetti (1.30 pm)

Nadal – Sinner (4:00 p.m.)

Female painting

Stephens 2-6, 0-4 Krejcikova (On stake)

Jabeur 0-0 Gauff (In play)

Kenin – Sakkari (2.30pm)

Kostyuk – Swiatek (9:00 p.m.)

Nadal-Sinner, great game in sight

Nadal return to the track Philippe Chatrier to climb a step of difficulty in the tournament. The Spanish will face the Italian Jannik Sinner for the second consecutive season in Paris. A year ago, the Mallorcan won three competitive races, needing to lift a set ball against the young talent. Nadal dominates 2-0 head-to-head after defeating him in Rome this season.

Davidovich: “I’m going to give everything to be in the semifinals”

Davidovich thanked the audience for their affection: “Playing here, in Paris, is like playing at home, the fans and the people are full and chanting my name. That adds a lot of points to me, gives me more energy to continue fighting and suffering each ball “.

Zverev crushes Nishikori and takes on Davidovich

Zverev arrives this edition with more determination to complete a great Roland Garros, after having won the Madrid Masters 1,000, his fourth tournament of that category. A finalist at the last US Open, Zverev deprived Nishikori of a hundredth Grand Slam victory.