Roland Garros 2021: Round 7 of Roland Garros: Matches and results

got to have a set ball in the second sleeve that Struff abort with a direct serve. The German reaches the eighths just like Djokovic, who had no problems against Berankis.

Third round matches

Male box

Cecchinato 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 MUSETTI (Final)

SCHWARTZMAN 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 Kohlschreiber (Final)

4-6, 6-7, 2-6 STRUFF (Final)

SINNER 6-1, 7-5, 5-3 Ymer (Final)

DJOKOVIC 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 Berankis (Final)

Female painting

STEPHENS 6-3, 7-5 Muchova (Final)

KREJCIKOVA 6-3, 6-2 Svitolina (Final)

KENIN 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 Pegula (Final)

KOSTYUK 6-1, 6-2 Gracheva (Final)

Sinner awaits Nadal in the round of 16

Sinner was superior to the Swede Ymer and qualifies for the round of 16. If Nadal beats Norrie, the Italian will become the Manacor’s next rival.

Djokovic wastes no time on his way to the second round

Serbian Novak Djokovic, world number 1, qualified for the fifteenth time for the round of 16 at Roland Garros, the twelfth in a row, after defeating the Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis. No other tennis player has ever managed to chain so many consecutive appearances in the second round of Paris.

Struff reaches the eighth and be Schwartzman’s rival

Pele Alcaraz until the end but the German Struff, in a great dynamic of results, gets into the second round where he will have the Argentine as a rival Schwartzman.

Alcaraz saves two match points

The Murcian resists losing and is determined to compete to the last point. Break Struff’s serve by saving two match balls (2-5).

Struff dominates with authority

Alcaraz has collapsed and the German takes advantage of it. Second break and Struff is closer to the eighth (0-4).

The third set does not start well for Alcaraz

Struff has already managed to break the Murcian’s serve in the second game (0-2) and walks firmly to the round of 16. Alcaraz is accusing the defeat in the second set.

Alcaraz was overwhelmed in the tie-break

Uphill the game is put to Murcia after having clearly lost the tiebreaker of the second set. The rest of Alcaraz went to the corridor and the German looks closer to the round of 16 (6-7).

The tiebreaker decides the second set

Struff saved with a direct serve a set ball of Alcaraz. The Murcian has raised his level and looks with options to win this second round.

Right to the Alcaraz line and break of the murciano

Great response from Alcaraz balancing the second set with a spectacular break. He closed the game with a right to the line (4-4)

Struff takes advantage in the second set

The German overcame Alcaraz’s rise to the net and breaks the Murcian’s serve in the fifth game of the second heat (2-3).

Struff closes the first set with a winning forehand

Alcaraz had won three games in a row but the German did not forgive and took the first set with an unappealable right in the middle of the court (4-6).

Alcaraz is released and breaks Struff’s serve

He needed a game like the Murcian and he has achieved it for the rest. He breaks Struff’s serve and is in a position to fight this first set (3-5).

The bleeding continues in the women’s box

The bleeding of favorites in the women’s team at Roland Garros continued with the elimination of the fifth favorite, the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, who lost to Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who played the round of 16 in Paris for the second time in a row.

Struff takes advantage of Alcaraz’s mistakes

Alcaraz has already accumulated 14 unforced errors in the game. Struff is taking advantage of it to break the Murcian’s serve for the second time (1-4).

Struff breaks Alcaraz’s serve

The German presses from the beginning of the meeting the serve of the Murcian. He has already achieved the break in the third game of the match (1-2).

Schwartzman goes to the round of 16 for the third time

In a meeting that was on track very soon and in which his opponent Philipp KohlschreiberThe 37-year-old had physical problems, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman easily made it to the round of 16 at Roland Garros for the third time in his career.

Davidovich accumulates 10 hours and 14 minutes on the track

He has exhibited more than ever his condition of marathoner on French clay, continuing his immaculate performance in the fifth set of a Grand Slam. And it is that he has won the four games in which he had to play the pass to the next tie in the final set in a tournament of this category (4-0).

German rival for Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz will be playing Jan Lennard Struff, with whom he has no prior record, the most important game of his career on the ATP Tour. A triumph of the Spanish of 18 years It would make him the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of a major since Andrei Medvedev, then 17, at Roland Garros 1992.

Badosa: “It has been a roller coaster of emotions”

“It has surely been the match in which I have suffered the most, the level has been very high,” said the Spaniard, who considered that her rival Bogdan (102 ranking) Ray as a top ten player: “I did not expect that level.”

Tsitsipas survives Isner and dates Carreo

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived the push and serve of American John Isner to finish his comeback in four sets and reach the round of 16 where he will face Pablo Carreo.