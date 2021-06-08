Roland Garros 2021: Round 6 of Roland Garros: Matches and results

For now, Spanish tennis ensures a triple presence in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. They won Davidovich, Carreo and Badosa.

Third round matches

Male box

Ruud 6-7, 6-2, 6-7, 6-0, 5-7 ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH (Final)

Fognini 4-6, 1-6, 3-6 DELBONIS (Final)

NISHIKORI 7-5 Laaksonen (Final)

ZVEREV6-2, 7-5, 6-2 Djere (Final)

Giron 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 2-6 GARN (Final)

Johnson 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 PABLO CARREO (Final)

Opelka 4-6, 2-6, 4-6 MEDVEDEV (Final)

Female painting

PAVLYUCHENKOVA 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 Sabalenka (Final)

RYBAKINA 6-1, 6-4 Vesnina (Final)

ZIDANSEK 0-6, 7-6, 6-2 Siniakova (Final)

AZARENKA 6-2, 6-2 Keys (Final)

CIRSTEA 6-3, 6-2 Kasatkina (Final)

SERENA WILLIAMS 6-4, 6-4 Collins (Final)

PAULA BADOSA 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 Bogdan (Final)

Hercog 3-6, 3-6 VONDROUSOVA (Final)

Win Badosa after a spectacular rest

Paula reaches the round of 16 at Roland Garros after a match close to three hours of play. A spectacular rest to the line gave the victory to Badosa, who will have as a rival to Vondrousova.

Badosa subtract with option to win the match

Bogdan disposed of three break balls in this game that he did not take advantage of. Paula Badosa is in a position to win the match against the rest (5-4).

Break Badosa to equalize the score

A game that already exceeds two and a half hours of play. Paula breaks the Romanian’s serve and returns the balance to the scoreboard of the third set (4-4).

Bogdan’s break and also blank

Third consecutive game where the rival’s serve is broken. Now the Romanian rules on the scoreboard. 2-3 and take out.

Badosa regains lost ground

Paula clenches her fist after returning the break to the Romanian (2-2). You have to release the tension that is being experienced on the track.

Badosa gives up his serve in the third set

Paula must react after the Romanian broke in the third game (1-2). Badosa still lacks continuity in his game.

Badosa takes the second set in the tiebreaker

Paula put her finger to her head pointing to her coach, Javier Mart, when he won the last point of the tie-break. Badosa is reborn and believes in reaching the round of 16 in Paris. The duel against Bogdan will be resolved in the third set.

Badosa forces the tie-break after saving a match ball

The second set is decided in the tie-breaker after Bogdan missed a match ball.

Badosa lost his advantage after yielding his serve

Paula lacks continuity in her game. Too many unforced errors and Bogdan takes advantage of it to equalize the second set (5-5).

Badosa breaks Bogdan’s serve

It took nine break balls for Paula to break the Romanian’s serve. Manda Badosa in the second sleeve with 4-3 and serve.

Nadal plays tomorrow at Suzanne-Lenglen

We already know tomorrow’s program at Roland Garros with two Spaniards in contention: Alcaraz-Struff (12.30 pm) and Nadal-Norrie (2.30 pm). The one from Manacor did not play this time on center court and moved his match to Suzanne-Lenglen.

Carreo: “I’m happy with my level”

“It is important to win, but better to three sets without wearing yourself out, at a Roland Garros with matches to five it can be very long. I have won a difficult match“, said the Asturian after defeating the American Steve Johnso.

Badosa fits six games in a row and gives up the first set

Paula started with a 2-0 in favor that boded something good in the first set but the dynamics changed and the Romanian Bogdan reacted by winning six consecutive games.

Davidovich: “I want to know how far I can go”

“This victory gives me a lot of confidence, a lot more energy to keep fighting and see where my limits are. Casper was doing a season on land and beating him, I have shown myself how far I am capable of reaching and suffering “, assured the Malaga player after beating Ruud.

Paula Badosa, before her great opportunity

Badosa measures herself to the Romanian Bogdan for a place in the round of 16. First face to face between both players. Paula comes to this game after offering great sensations against Davis and Kovinic.

Serena Williams advances with authority

Serena continues to pass the round and reaches the eighth with the intact illusions of matching the 24 titles of Margaret Court’s Grand Slam. Super a 4-1 against in the second set to finish defeating his compatriot Collins by a double 6-4.

Carreo accelerates way to the eighth

The Asturian gave one more test of his solidity in clay to surpass the American Johnson with solvency. Carreo will be measured for a place in the quarterfinals, a phase he has played twice in Paris (2017 and 2020) against the winner of the duel between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner.

Carreo, with firm step against Johnson

With a very solid game from the bottom of the track, the Asturian imposes its law. A double 6-4 to face the third set with guarantees.

Davidovich’s peak win to enter the round of 16

The Malaga player needed five match points to defeat the Norwegian Ruud in the longest match of the tournament (4 hours and 35 minutes). In the round of 16 the Argentine Delbonis will be measured. Davidovich has never lost a five-set match.

Zverev-Nishikori, first round of 16

The German achieved the pass after losing in three sets of the Serbian Djere. This year they have already clashed in Madrid Y Rome with two victories of the German.

Carreo starts his match against Johnson

A demanding meeting for the Asturian in search of the round of 16. The only precedent in clay against the American is in favor of Carreo, who won in Rome (2018).

Delbonis accesses the second round with authority

The Argentine was much superior at all times to Fognini and reached the round of 16 in Paris for the first time in his career. His rival will come out of the winner between Ruud and Davidovich.

Davidovich will play it in the fifth set

The Malaga player clearly yielded the fourth set to Ruud (6-0) and needs to regain confidence in the fifth to try to defeat the world number 16.

Nishikori is already in the round of 16

The Japanese took advantage of the physical discomfort that had motivated the withdrawal of the Swiss Laaksonen to stand in the round of 16. His rival will come out of the winner of the Zverev-Djere. Nishikori has already reached the fourth in Paris three times (2015, 2017 and 2019).

Davidovich takes the second tie-break

As happened in the first heat, the Malaga player had to save a set ball in the tiebreaker of the third set against Ruud. The second tie-break of the match was rebuilt and scored. Davidovich takes advantage and caresses the round of 16 at Roland Garros.

The rain makes an appearance in Paris

Only the duel between Zverev and Djere on the roof Philippe Chatrier is still in play. In the rest of the tracks the game is interrupted by the rain.

Dominic Thiem playing on the grass of Mallorca

“The Mallorca Championships is the perfect opportunity to get more matches before Wimbledon. I am excited to be part of the premiere of this tournament on grass, “said the Austrian.

First round of 16 in the women’s draw

We already know the first round of 16 match in the women’s draw. Azarenka I know how to measure Pavlyuchenkova. The Belarusian reached the semi-finals in 2013 while the Russian was a quarter-finalist in 2011.

Paula Badosa, before a favorable picture

The top three seeds in the women’s team are no longer in contention. The last to fall is Sabalenka, who was unhinged in the third set conceding a donut against Pavlyuchenkova. Now is the time to dream of the career of Paula Badosa, who is left with a favorable picture.

Davidovich takes the first set in the tiebreaker

The malagueo was in tow throughout the first round and even saved a set ball with 5-4 against. He grabbed onto the track and ended up imposing himself on Ruud in the tie-break.

Juan Carlos Ferrero praises his pupil

“Mentally he is much more prepared. Carlos Alcaraz is playing more calmly, better handling match situations. He is a totally different player from last year’s Roland Garros, “says Juan Carlos Ferrero.

A tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-loving

French law enforcement officers arrested an international tennis player on suspicion of match-fixing in a doubles disputed at last year’s Roland Garros. The player, of which the newspaper Le Parisien specified that it is the Russian Yana Sizikova, was arrested on charges of “sports corruption and organized gang fraud.”

France runs out of representatives in round 3

The last to fall was Gasquet against Nadal. Gallic tennis has clearly failed in this edition of Roland Garros. For the first time in history there will be no French in the third round considering that they started 18 men and 11 women.

Davidovich, against a demanding rival

The Malaga player starts the Spanish participation in the third round. It is measured in Norwegian Ruud, number 16 of the world and specialist in clay. He comes from winning the title in Geneva defeating Shapovalov in the final.

Americans shine in the men’s box

Since 1996, four US players have not reached the third round in the men’s draw. Is about Opelka, Isner, Johnson and Giron. All of them enter the fray this Friday.

Nadal: “If I have fun I see myself playing with 40”

“If I have a good time and my body allows it I don’t have a withdrawal date. But it is also true that when I was 25 I would never have imagined being here at 35, “Nadal said after eliminating Gasquet.

Nadal celebrates his birthday

When it is June 3, Roland Garros lights candles, those of Rafa Nadal who usually celebrate his birthday on the Parisian clay, this time with a qualification for third round, the same one that Carlos Alcaraz got into, the man designated to follow in his footsteps.

Alcaraz: “I’m going in the right direction”

“I am not surprised by the performance I have shown on the track, I know of my abilities, I trust a lot in meI can always show this level and character in matches, it is a virtue that I have and I am taking it out now in matches, it is something that I can always take out, “he assured after defeating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Hurricane Alcaraz crosses Paris

The ward of Juan Carlos Ferrero placeholder image, coming from the previous phase, has already become one of the sensations of the tournament, due to the precociousness of his feats and because he aims high. If in the first round he was the youngest to win a game at Roland Garros since Novak Djokovic did it in 2005, now he is already a seeded among his victims.