Roland Garros 2021: Roland Garros Round of 16: Matches and Results

Great day for Spanish tennis with qualification for the quarterfinals of Paula Badosa Y Alejandro Davidovich. Pablo Carreo did not pass the eighth who succumbed to a great Tsitsipas.

Round of 16 matches

Male box

TSITSIPAS 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 Pablo Carreo (Final)

Garn 2-6, 1-6, 5-7 MEDVEDEV (Final)

ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Delbonis (Final)

Female painting

ZIDANSEK 7-6, 6-1 Cirstea (Final)

Azarenka 7-5, 3-6, 2-6 PAVLYUCHENKOVA (Final)

Vondrousova 4-6, 6-3, 2-6 PAULA BADOSA (Final)

Serena Williams 3-6, 5-7 RYBAKINA (Final)

Davidovich follows in the wake of Badosa and is in quarters

The Malaga player closed the game with his service and another masterful right to get into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros with all justice. It is measured with the winner of the Zverev-Nishikori. One day after fulfilling 22 yearsDavidovich thus becomes the nineteenth Spaniard to be among the eight best in Paris.

Serve malagueo with the option of winning the match

The most important moment in Davidovich’s career came. If he keeps his service, he will be in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time (5-4).

Davidovich, one game to the quarterfinals

Malagueo made good the previous break and caresses the possibility of reaching the quarters in Paris (5-3).

Davidovich achieves a break that can be vital

The break came in favor of the malagueo in the seventh game. Send 4-3 in the fourth set Davidovich. Key moment in the future of the game.

Delbonis sends the game to the fourth set

Great reaction from the Argentine who has achieved three games in a row to prevail in the third set (4-6). Malaga players are used to long matches in this edition of Roland Garros.

Davidovich continues to pressure the Argentine

There are already six times that the Malaga player has broken Delbonis’ service throughout the game. Manda Davidovich 4-3 and serve in the third sleeve.

Nadal-Sinner, tomorrow no earlier than 4:00 p.m.

The second week in Paris will start with the rest of the round of 16 matches. Nadal I know how to measure Italian Sinner at the Philippe Chatrier no earlier than 4:00 p.m. Djokovic faces another Italian, Musetti and in the night shift (9:00 p.m.) play the current champion, Swiatek, before the Ukrainian Kostyuk.

Davidovich breaks the Argentine’s serve for the fifth time

The malagueo strikes first in the third set that can be final. Delbonis yields his serve for the fifth time in the match and sends Davidovich (2-1).

Another right to close Davidovich the second set

The second set was complicated for Malaga after winning 5-1. Delbonis reacted until 5-4 but Davidovich did not forgive and in his fourth set point he sentenced the second set (6-4).

Serena Williams can’t match Margaret Court

Not being at Roland Garros where Williams can achieve his 24th Grand Slam title. Lost in the round of 16 to the kazaja Rybakina. Serena, who complained of physical problems, fell in an unappealable way against an opponent who has sneaked into the quarters without losing a set.

Davidovich returns to add four games in a row

Delbonis can’t find a way to cope with Hurricane Davidovich, which breaks the Argentine’s serve for the fourth time in the game. Send 4-1 in the second sleeve.

Davidovich takes advantage in the second set

Davidovich breaks the Argentine’s service for the third time in the match. The Malaga player takes the initiative and is successfully moving Delbonis (2-1).

Carreo: “I have not been able to train as much as I wanted”

The one from Gijn acknowledged that the intensity of the world number 5 also had its influence on the result of the match: “At the back of the court I think we were even, but it is true that has taken me to the limit and that has caused more failures in me than usual. “

Davidovich closes the first set with a great forehand

The Malaga player closes the first heat with a great forehand (6-4). Davidovich is facing the great opportunity of his career, playing the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Four games in a row won by Davidovich

The Malagueo was 1-3 down and has reacted in a spectacular way to score four consecutive games and breaking the Argentine’s serve twice, the last of them in a blank (5-3).

First break of the match favorable to Delbonis

The Argentine took his first opportunity to break the Malagueo’s service. Send 1-3 on the scoreboard of the first set.

Badosa: “I like to dream big”

“I have always dreamed, I like to dream big, work every day thinking that I can be in the final rounds of the Grand Slam. Now I just have to keep working and dreaming,” said the number 35 in the world shortly after defeating the Czech Marketa Vondrousova, 2019 finalist.

Tsitsipas-Medvedev, great game in the quarterfinals

The Russian won his fourth match in Paris and reached the quarterfinals where he will face Greek Tsitsipas. Medvedev has only given one set in the entire tournament and was superior to the Chilean Garn.

Carreo wasted a 4-1 in favor in the third set

The Asturian says goodbye to Roland Garros after Tsitsipas will come back from an adverse 1-4 in the third set. The Greek reaches the quarterfinals where he will face the winner of Garn-Medvedev.

Federer does not play his round of 16 match against Berrettini

The Swiss has informed the organization of the tournament that he will not compete in the round of 16 against Berrettini. “It is important that I listen to my body and don’t go too fast on your return to competition. I am happy with my three wins. There is nothing better than the feeling of being back on the slopes, “said the Swiss.

Tsitsipas expands its advantage

An overwhelming start for the Greek in this second set (4-0) against a Pablo Carreo who cannot stop the gale of the Greek game (6-2).

Tsitsipas wins the first sleeve

Carreo did not take advantage of the two break balls he had in the seventh game and the Greek commands after winning by 6-3 in the first set.

Pavlyuchenkova finishes with Azarenka

The 29-year-old Russian will play a round in Paris I already played in 2011, its roof in French clay. It was a disputed duel against Azarenka, 16 of the ranking at 31 years old, semifinalist in 2013.

Serves Vondrousova. WINS PAULA BADOSA after leaving the right of the Czech (2-6). For the first time in her career, she reaches the Roland Garros quarter-finals where she will face the Slovenian Zidansek.

Serve Badosa. The Czech smash is gone on the net and Paula puts an advantage in her favor that may be definitive to reach the quarterfinals in Paris (2-5).

Serve Vondrousova. The longest game of the match that ended up being scored by the Czech after a setback from Paula that ended up in the net. Badosa had two break balls that he did not take advantage of (2-4).

Serve Badosa. Many mistakes by the Czech that Paula Badosa takes advantage of to extend her advantage in this third set. Great dose of confidence in your game (1-4).

Serves Vondrousova. Blank game to the rest of Paula Badosa. Emotionally, the Spanish woman is showing a very high level (1-3).

Serve Badosa. Badosa complained to the chair umpire, accepting a Vondrousova ball that Paula understood had gone into the corridor. He lost focus and lost the game with a double fault (1-2).

Serves Vondrousova. Double foul by the Czech and Paula Badosa takes an important advantage at the start of this third and final set (0-2).

Serve Badosa. The game was complicated for the Spanish player but she ended up winning it with a deep forehand that caused the Czech’s error (0-1).

THIRD SET

Serves Vondrousova. The rest of Paula Badosa stayed on the net and the Czech took the second set by asserting the break in the sixth game (6-3).

Serve Badosa. Rest to the Czech network and Paula Badosa saves the game. Now Vondrousova has a chance to win the second set with her serve (5-3).

Serves Vondrousova. Paula Badosa had a break option but the Czech solved it with her service. He closed the game with a winning forehand (5-2).

Serve Badosa. Paula’s right stayed on the net and the Czech got the break she was looking for so much (4-2).

Serves Vondrousova. Again blank game. The Czech has only yielded one point with her serve in this second set (3-2).

Serve Badosa. The rest of the Czech went very long and Paula takes the game saving a break ball (2-2).

Serves Vondrousova. The Czech started strong with her serve in this second set. You have won both comfortably (2-1).

Serve Badosa. Paula raised a 0-30 and took the game after a rest to the Czech network. Badosa must not lower the level against such a dangerous player as Vondrousova (1-1).

Serves Vondrousova. The second round begins with the blank game that the Czech achieves with her service (1-0).

SECOND SET

Serve Badosa. Enormous game that Paula has achieved to take the first set in a spectacular way. I saved two break balls and finished it with a balloon that left Vondrousova sitting (4-6).

Serves Vondrousova. The Czech’s crossed backhand leaves. Paula’s second break who is in a position to win the first set with her serve (4-5).

Serve Badosa. First blank game of the match scored by the Spanish. She is very solid with the Badosa serve (4-4).

Serves Vondrousova. The rest of Badosa went to the corridor and the Czech went to the bank with an advantage (4-3).

Serve Badosa. The rest of the Czech stayed in the network and Badosa balances the game (3-3).

Serves Vondrousova. Double foul by the Czech and Badosa is now the one who breaks her rival’s serve. Paula is very involved in the game and exhibiting high quality shots (3-2)

Serve Badosa. The Czech achieves the first break of the match. A drop and a subsequent balloon ended up beating Badosa on the net (3-1).

Serves Vondrousova. The rest of Badosa went to the corridor and the Czech scores her service, but in the two games that Vondrousova has served, Paula has been very close to having a break option (2-1).

Serve Badosa. He wins his service with solvency and at the last point he went up to the net to finish off with the right (1-1).

Serves Vondrousova. Paula’s backhand was left in the net to give the first game of the match to the Czech (1-0)

FIRST SET

Zidansek, first quarter-finalist in Paris

The Slovenian defeated the Romanian Sorana Cirstea in 1 hour and 26 minutes. The 85th of the ranking has become one of the sensations of the tournament, after qualifying for the first time in his career for the round of 16 and, now, for the quarterfinals.

Federer opens the door to leave Roland Garros

“I have to decide whether to continue or not. I wonder if it is not too risky to spend (the knee) or if it is time to rest,” said the Helvtic after beating Koepfer in a duel that ended late at night.