Roland Garros 2021: Roland Garros Order of Play: Matches, schedules and where to watch the matchday on TV today Sunday 6

Roland Garros 2021 today enters its eighth day of final paintings and begins the second week with the dispute of the fourth round, the first of the final rounds. In it we can find three representatives of Spanish tennis in the order of play.

Pablo Carreo – Stefanos Tsitsipas: Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Schedule

Pablo Carreo will face Philippe Chatrier on the track Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the leaders of NextGen and aspiring to surprise in the fight for the title. In theory there is a step above the Asturian tennis player and is at a good level, but Pablo is also confident in his strength and will go out on the court nothing to lose: It is a ‘top 10’ – Pablo is 12 ATP and Stefanos 5, but the Spaniard has been among the top 10 not so long ago – against another. In both games previous, triumphs of the Greek tennis player.

The party begin not before 14:00, Spanish peninsular time.

Paula Badosa – Marketa Vondrousova: Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Schedule

Paula Badosa also look for the quarterfinals against the czech Marketa Vondrousova, 35 and 21 of the WTA respectively, 23 years of the Spanish, 21 years of the Czech, a tournament in the history of each and first duel between both. Theoretically matched match and also with nothing to lose for the Spanish. The rnking of the Czech left-hander is superior but the match recovered by Paula against Bogdan shows how you are making progress in dealing with difficult situations. In match Suzanne Lenglen will be played in second turn of the court, probably around 1:00 p.m.

Alejandro Davidovich-Federico Delbonis: Round of 16 at Roland Garros. Schedule

Alexander Davidovich look for the quarterfinals against the Argentine Federico Delbonis. The experience del albiceleste is superior but the young tennis player from Marbella is playing very well. First duel between the two and a match within your reach, if you continue as before. The game will be played on the fourth turn of the Suzanne Lenglen Court, probably after 17:00, Spanish peninsular time.

In addition, we find in the order of play the veteran former number 1 Azarenka, looking to return to the quarters of a Grand Slam; to Serena Williams, in search of his Grand Slam 24; to Sasha zverev, trying to pass quarters in Paris already Daniil Medvedev, torn between his quality and his hatred of clay. Zidansek Y Cirstea they will seek to be the surprise of this Roland Garros, like Badosa and Vondrousova.

The junior team also begins. Dani will play for Spain Mrida, Dani Corner and Ane Mintegi.

Where to watch the 2021 Roland Garros tournament on TV

The tournament Roland Garros 2021 it can be seen by television on direct through the sports themed channel Eurosport, which exclusively broadcast the Grand Slam tournament through its two channels. The channel Eurosport 2 it will emphasize the Spanish participation and all the matches will be available on its internet service Eurosport Player.

In his team of commentators we can find tennis legends such as Boris Becker, Chris Evert, Alex Corretja, Conchita Martnez, Marion Bartoli or Henri Leconte. In addition, Fernando Ruiz, Antonio Arenas, lvaro Rama, Manuel Poyn, lvaro Benito, Fernando Gmez, Jos Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Prez, Manuel Martín, Sergio Gutirrez and Davinia Zapata.

Matches, schedules and order of play of the day of Roland Garros today Sunday 6 June

Singles and doubles and juniors with Spanish tennis players

Matches from 11:00 am, Spanish peninsular time

Track Philippe Chatrier

Women 4 r: AZARENKA (BLR, 15) – PAVLYUCHENKOVA (RUS, 31)

Men 4 r: TSITSIPAS (GRE, 5) – P. CARREO BUSTA (ESP, 12) (na 14:00)

Women 4 r: S.WILLIAMS (USA, 7) – RYBAKINA (KAZ, 27) (na 17:45)

Men 4 r: ZVEREV (ALE, 6) – NISHIKORI (JAP) (na 21:00)

Track Suzanne Lenglen

Women 4 r: ZIDANSEK (SLO) – CIRSTEA (RUM)

Women 4 r: VONDROUSOVA (CHE, 20) – P. BADOSA (ESP)

Men 4 r: GARIN (CHI, 22) – MEDVEDEV (RUS, 2)

Men 4 r: A.DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP) – DELBONIS (ARG)

Track 14

Men D 3 r: ANDUJAR / MARTINEZ (ESP) – GILLE / VLIEGEN (BEL, 14)

Track 11

Junior Men 1 r: BUENO (PER) – MERIDA AGUILAR (ESP)

Junior Men 4 r: RINCON (ESP, 8) – VALLEJO (PAR)