Roland Garros 2021: Roland Garros Order of Play: Matches, schedules and where to watch the matchday on TV today Saturday 5

Updated 05/06/2021 – 01:12

Roland Garros 2021 Today, Saturday, June 5, he faces his sixth day of final paintings. In it we can see in action again the ‘big three’ of men’s tennis in the 21st century: Nadal, Federer Y Djokovic.

All three are favorites in the matches in which they will seek their pass to the second day of the Grand Slam tournament. Nadal will face the British Norrie, Djokovic to Lithuanian Berankis and Federer in German Koepfer. Although Norrie is more expert, none of the three should have much of a choice at the surprise, but if they are in the third round, it is for something.

Young Carlos Alcaraz seek for the first time the pass to the round of 16 of a Grand Slam. If you play at their level, the German Struff will be at your fingertips. You have nothing to lose.

In the female box we will see once again the young CoCo Gauff, who seems to follow a constant progression and is always at a good level at the big events. Also to Iga Swiatek, defender of title and whose triumph last year was a prelude to its consolidation. With them, Sofia Kenin ya sloane Stephens, who is a quality player when she manages to free herself from her irregularity.

Where to watch the 2021 Roland Garros tournament on TV

The tournament Roland Garros 2021 it can be seen by television on direct through the sports themed channel Eurosport, which exclusively broadcast the Grand Slam tournament through its two channels. The channel Eurosport 2 it will emphasize the Spanish participation and all the matches will be available on its internet service Eurosport Player.

In his team of commentators we can find tennis legends such as Boris Becker, Chris Evert, Alex Corretja, Conchita Martnez, Marion Bartoli or Henri Leconte. In addition, Fernando Ruiz, Antonio Arenas, lvaro Rama, Manuel Poyn, lvaro Benito, Fernando Gmez, Jos Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Prez, Manuel Martín, Sergio Gutirrez and Davinia Zapata.

Matches, schedules and order of play for the day of Roland Garros today, Saturday, June 5

Matches starting at 11:00 am, Spanish peninsular time

Track Philippe Chatrier

Women 3 r: KREJCIKOVA (CHE) – SVITOLINA (UCR, 5)

Men 3 r: DJOKOVIC (SER, 1) – BERANKIS (LIT)

Women 3 r: KONTAVEIT (EST, 30) – SWIATEK (POL, 8) (na 16:00)

Men 3 r: KOEPFER (ALE) – FEDERER (SUI, 8) (na 21:00)

Track Suzanne Lenglen

Men 3 r: SCHWARTZMAN (ARG. 10) – KOHLSCHREIBER (ALE)

Women 3 r: KENIN (USA, 4) – PEGULA (USA, 28)

Men 3 r: R. NADAL (ESP, 3) – NORRIE (GBR)

Women 3 r: GAUFF (USA, 24) – BRADY (USA, 13)

Track Simonne Mathieu

Women 3 r: STEPHENS (USA) – MUCHOVA (CHE, 18)

Men 3 r: C. ALCARAZ (ESP) – STRUFF (ALE)

Women 3 r: SAKKARI (GRE, 17) – MERTENS (BEL, 14)

Men 3 r: BERRETTINI (ITA, 9) – KWON (COR) (na 17:30)

Track 14

Men 3 r: SINNER (ITA, 18) – YMER SUE) (2 t)

Women 3 r: LINETTE (POL) – JABEUR (TUN, 25)

Track 7

Men 3 r: CECCHINATO (ITA) – MUSETTI (ITA)

Women 3 r: KOSTYUK (UCR) – GRACHEVA (RUS)