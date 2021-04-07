Roland Garros 2021: Roland Garros may delay the start of the tournament by one week

Updated 07/04/2021 – 22:36

The Roland Garros tournament, scheduled from May 23 to June 6, could delay its start by a week to ensure the presence of the public in the stands of the Bois de Boulogne slopes. And all for the new four-week confinement throughout France decreed on March 31 by President Emmanuel Macron.

This is assured by the AFP agency from a source close to the organization. The new dates will be from May 30 to June 13. The management sees little feasible on an economic level that the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land is played without fans. In addition, the evening session will be released in 2021, so it is planned to sell more tickets and thus increase the collection.

It should be remembered that the French Open had to delay its dates in the last edition and move to the end of September as a result of the global pandemic. They could only enter 1,000 followers a day when the initial forecast was 11,500. The coffers of the French Tennis Federation noticed.

It remains to be seen if the postponement will affect also moving the entry cut to the tournament dated for next Monday, April 12. The rest of the European clay court tour maintains its usual dates, including the Monte Carlo, Mutua Madrid Open and Rome tournaments and the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

In fact, Rafael Nadal will leave tomorrow for the Monegasque Principality where he will return to competition next week after a back pain that has left him without playing since the Australian Open.