Roland Garros 2021: Roland Garros dates, calendar and times

Updated 05/25/2021 – 17:48

The 125th edition of Roland Garros takes place from May 30 to June 13. The clay court tournament par excellence delayed its start by a week with respect to the scheduled dates. Scheduled from May 23 to June 6, its start was postponed seven days to ensure the presence of the public in the stands of the Bois de Boulogne slopes.

East change occurred due to restrictions due to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in France. These limitations are relaxed as of the end of May.

Roland Garros schedules

The competition days at Roland Garros begin at 11:00 a.m. and runs until 8:00 p.m..

Dates of the previous round

The qualifying qualifying round runs from May 24-28. A total of 128 players, in the men’s and women’s draw, are looking for the precious ticket to the main draw. Among them are 11 members of the ‘Armada’: five men and six women: Bernabé Zapata, Carlos Taberner, and Lara Arruabarrena have already played and won. Instead, they lost Aliona Bolsava, Nuria Párrizas, Eva Guerrero, Georgina García, Cristina Buca.

Dates of the first rounds

As of May 30, the first round of Roland Garros will start once the qualifying phase is over. Along from the week of May 31 to June 6 The first rounds will follow with the entry of the seeds.

Round of 16, quarter, semi-final and final dates

As of June 6, it will be the turn for the round of 16 in the men’s and women’s teams. Then, the quarterfinals until the semifinals on Friday, June 11. June 12 will be the women’s final, while on June 13 the men’s final will take place.