Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal: “You cannot win 15 times, but come back with enthusiasm”

Updated 06/12/2021 – 00:08

Rafa Nadal, defeated in the Roland Garros semifinalsby Novak Djokovic, he claimed to be “sad”, but avoided “dramatizing”.

“I feel good, I am not a person to celebrate when you win, or great dramas when you lose. I am prepared to accept victory and defeat; although it is a very important tournament for me, I am aware that you cannot win 15 or 16 times. To return with the illusion and the necessary work “, he affirmed.

“Today I have missed a bit, it was not a match disaster, but I played against one of the best in history and I have lacked an extra quality in my ball, “he indicated. Nadal assured that he did not face the best Djokovic, but he considered that he was not the best of all the duels between them either.

“Apart from the beginning, the game has been very close. I was not able to make a difference, my ball did not hurt. At first he made mistakes, but then he was very fine, he played long. It is his merit, we must congratulate him, “he said.

The ball was less alive, and that is a bit more favorable for him, because my shots no longer have that extra spin. Rafael Nadal

“I know I can play better at this court. I have left everything I had physically and mentally as well. But in the end the conditions were slower at night. It is no excuse, the one who adapts best deserves to win and he has deserved it. But the ball was less alive, and that’s a little bit more favorable for him, because my shots don’t have that extra spin, “he pointed out.

“I haven’t been able to play as long as I needed to get him out of position.. This is a sport that is won and lost. I have won many times and today it could not be, “he added.

“When I come here I am aware that you can win or lose. Come with the goal of winning. Target not met. I have fought to the end, I have had the option to achieve it, but it has not been enough. Having played well at times does not console me. It is time to not be very happy. From there to dramatize there is a stretch. It is an important defeat for me and we have to look forward, “he said.