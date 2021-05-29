Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal travels to Paris this Wednesday in search of the historical record of ‘Grand Slam’

Updated 05/25/2021 – 20:54

Rafael Nadal He trained this Tuesday at the Rafa Nadal Academy with Casper Ruud, a brand-new champion in Geneva, and it will be tomorrow when he sets off for Roland Garros with the aim of going down in history again.

Nadal, accompanied by his coach Carlos Moy and his physiotherapist Rafael Maym, They will travel to the French capital and they will pass the mandatory PCR test upon arrival at the Pullman Tour Eiffel, which will be the residence of the first 70 players in the ranking in both male and female categories.

Carlos Costa, agent of the tennis player, will fly to France on Thursday and complete the team Benito Prez Barbadillo, responsible for communication and who will do it next Monday.

Rafa will train on Thursday on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne where he will also learn about the draw for pairings. As world number three he could have a hypothetical semifinal with Novak Djokovic, in what would be the repetition of the final of the last edition.

The goal is more ambitious than ever since Nadal could leave Paris on June 14 with the historical record of ‘Grand Slam’ titles and which he now shares with Roger Federer (20).

The Spaniard is one of the top 13 in the ranking who have chosen to rest this week. Charts leader Djokovic is playing at the Belgrade Open 250. Today he qualified for the quarters that will face him on Thursday with the Argentine Federico Coria.