Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal – Sinner: schedule and where to watch the Roland Garros round of 16 match on TV today

Rafael Nadal face the fourth round of Roland Garros in view of Jannik Sinner Today Monday June 7. The party will be the third in order of play on the Philippe-Chatrier court after Jabeur-Gauff, in the women’s box, and Djokovic-Musetti, in the men’s box. In any case, the Spanish duel do not start before 4:00 p.m..

The 13-time champion of the Parisian tournament seeks victory for achieve a new Musketeers Cup and tiebreaker with Roger Federer as the tennis player with the most Grand Slam. They both have 20.

The Balearic has faced twice Jannik Sinner, number 19 of the ATP ranking. Nadal won both games.

Schedule and television channel to see the Nadal – Sinner fourth round of Roland Garros today

The Roland Garros fourth round match between Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner I will be playing today Monday, June 7, at the third shift the order of play on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Do not start before 16.00 hours. It can be seen in Eurosport, through the DAZN platform.

You can also follow the game with comments live from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.