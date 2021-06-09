Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal – Schwartzman: schedule, channel and where to watch the Roland Garros quarterfinal match on TV

Rafael Nadal faces the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in view of Diego schwartzman this Wednesday, June 9. The party will be the third in order of play on court Philippe-Chatrier after Coco Gauff against Barbora Krejcikova and Mara Sakkari against Iga Swiatek, from the women’s team. In any case, the Spanish party start around 2:00 p.m..

The 13-time champion of the Parisian tournament seeks victory for achieve a new Musketeers Cup and tiebreaker with Roger Federer as the tennis player with the most Grand Slam. They both have 20.

Nadal has met Diego Schwartzman 11 times. He has won 10 and lost one. The only defeat was in the 2020 Rome Masters 1,000 quarterfinals. The Argentine tennis player won 6-2, 7-5. Nadal’s last victory was precisely at Roland Garros. In the semifinals of the last edition he won 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6.

Schedule and television channel to see today the Nadal – Schwartzman of the fourth round of Roland Garros

The Roland Garros quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Diego Schwartzman I will play this Wednesday, June 9, at the third shift the order of play on the Philippe-Chatrier court. Be around 14.00 hours. It can be seen in Eurosport, through the DAZN platform.

You can also follow the game with comments live from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.