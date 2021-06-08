Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal pulls chevrons against the innocent Sinner to get into the quarterfinals

Updated 07/06/2021 – 19:45

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic They continue their particular marking in the land of Paris awaiting a possible confrontation between the two in the semifinals of Roland Garros.

One behind the other, in the center of the tournament, they sneaked into the top eight for the fifteenth time in a table that started with 128 braves. The one that Lorenzo Musetti went rooster with Djokovic took a beating. That feeling was later experienced by Jannik Sinner.

Nadal neutralized the resistance of an innocent Italian by 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0. He already has more donuts in his career (110) than Swede Bjrn Borg. Ahead are Jimmy Connors (195), Guillermo Vilas and Ivan Lendl (146), Manuel Orantes (115) and Andre Agassi (113).

Sinner is a tennis player with tremendous possibilities whenever he starts playing, but it will wrinkle when it is in front and loose when it is behind.

Despite starting 2-0 down on the scoreboard, the Italian neutralized that disadvantage in a seen and unseen, in part due to the three double faults that came from the other side of the net.

Nadal generated doubts when serving and also with a forehand that dwells in the net more times than usual. But one of Jannik’s weak points is knowing how to manage the advantages.

It had happened to him in the previous two with Rafa and it happened again today. He was 4-2 in the opening set after chaining four games like a steamroller.

The 20 grand champion must pull chevrons to earn each of the points. He accompanied him with a resounding “let’s go”. It was time to intimidate the rival. Let him know who he was playing with.

Sinner kept the rent at a minimum. Ricardo Piatti’s pupil took out to get ahead with 5-4. The pressure and the entity of the adversary could. Exactly the same as Alexei Popyrin did in the opening round.

Three shots to the net and a double fault surrendered the rookie. At 19, he has a lot to learn. Nobody wins a set to the Balearic Islands on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne since June 9, 2019 in the final played with Dominic Thiem. Since then, 35 sets without failure.

It went from a 5-3 for the Italian to a 7-5 for the Spanish. It is the difference between a great champion of a project to be one. The worst thing for the defeated is that he had added a point to the service in the last two occasions in which he had put the ball in play.

Number one of the ‘Next Gen’ seemed to have vision problems. He went to the locker room twice. From there to the end he dedicated himself to winning all the inconsequential points. All the important and of some value on the scoreboard fell from Nadal’s side.

The games were falling without stopping in the locker of Nadal. Up to eight in a row. Rafa’s double faults (7) came when he was not penalized. There are already 104 victories for the Balearic Islands in the Internationals of France.

Sinner, that started losing 4-0 in the second round, went up to 4-3 and served. Then the already sung ‘break’ will arrive. The game script was repeated over and over again.

Jannik lost the service at the entrance of the three acts and leaves Paris with a donut and the feeling that mentally he is in the light of the best years.

Diego Schwartzman awaits in the antepenultimate round, executioner of Jan-Lennard Struff by 7-6 (9), 6-4 and 7-5.

Nadal: “It’s always difficult to play with Schwartzman”

Schwartzman and Nadal have crossed paths 11 times and the latter dominates the precedents by 10 to 1. It will be the third time that they measure their strength in the land of Paris. The previous two were in the quarters of 2018 and in the semifinals of 2020.