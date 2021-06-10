Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal: “I would prefer to play with Djokovic in the final because it will mean that I am in the final”

Updated 06/09/2021 – 18:27

Rafael Nadal reflected at the conclusion on the track on his fourteenth time qualification for the Roland Garros semifinals after defeating Diego Schwartzman.

Match. “I knew it was going to be complicated because in front was a great great player like Diego. In the second set I was not aggressive, but I was later.”

Semifinals. “It’s amazing for me to go back to the semifinals of the biggest tournament of my career. My numbers at Roland Garros are incredible, but you have to talk about it at the end of my career.”

Possible duel with Djokovic. “The big difference from playing a semifinal to a final is everything because if you win a semifinal you have not won anything. I live the sport for these types of matches. The finals are always more special. The bad part of being able to face Novak is that ahead is one of the best in history. I would prefer to play with Djokovic in the final because it will mean that I am already in the final. ”

Key to the match with Schwartzman. “From 4-3 in the third set I started hitting the ball like I was doing in training.”