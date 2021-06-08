Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal: “I was not able to see much of Djokovic’s game because he was playing parchs”

Updated 07/06/2021 – 20:35

Rafael Nadal was satisfied after having added his fourth victory. He continues without losing a set in the tournament and Argentine Diego Schwartzman awaits in the quarterfinals.

Match. “I started very well. Then I got too defensive. I was lucky to break the break when Sinner served 5-4 to take the set.”

Nadal: “It’s always difficult to play with Schwartzman”

Schwartzman, next opponent. “We played the semifinals last year. In the quarterfinals of what is probably the best tournament in the world, you can’t expect an easy opponent.

Complaints about artificial light. “I don’t know why they have put them on so soon. They have been bothering me. I asked the referee and he said they put them on TV. Before we played until nine without turning on the light and there was also television.”

Djokovic reaction. “I was not able to see much of Djokovic’s game because he was playing parchs. I only saw from 4-4 of the second set until Musetti won the tie break.