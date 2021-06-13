Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal, doubts about Wimbledon and the Games: “We’ll see what my next event will be, I’m 35 years old”

Updated 06/12/2021 – 12:35

Rafael Nadal ended up touched after the third defeat of his career yesterday on the slopes of Roland Garros with Novak Djokovic as executioner.

The Balearic, hot, did not clarify his calendar that should take him under normal conditions to play Wimbledon from June 28: “We’ll see what’s next, what my next event will be. This Saturday be at home with family and friends. Try to rest a little bit both physically and mentally after two intense months, in a positive dirt season, although without having achieved the final objective. The body after fighting every week for two months for clear goals gives you a slump. Wimbledon is in two weeks. It’s different than when I was 25, 26, or 27. I am now 35. You have to see how I recover before making the decision whether or not I play at Wimbledon. Right now I am not qualified to make a decision because I have neither the physique nor the mental clarity to think two weeks from now. I need to give myself a few days of vacation and tranquility“.

The British tournament, which was suspended last year due to the pandemic, may mark a before and after in the race for being the tennis player with the most ‘Grand Slam’ titles in his palm.

Nadal defends the 2019 semifinals where he yielded to Roger Federer. The Swiss later lost the final after two match points at service to Djokovic.

Similarly, Rafa questioned on May 11, coinciding with the start of the 1,000 Masters in Rome, his presence at the Tokyo Olympic Games due to the world situation as a result of the pandemic.

“ANDIn a normal year, my calendar has always been clear to me since January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I don’t know, we’ll see in a couple of months“, He says.

With just 35 years of age, the goal of the Spaniard is to extend his career as long as possible and he must listen to his body when making decisions about the route to follow.

Tennis players are not passionate about the idea of ​​playing an Olympic competition that breaks their calendar because it appears just before the American hard court tour with two Masters 1.000 like Canada and Cincinnati and that ends with the dispute of the US Open.

Nadal was already absent last year from the US Open to focus his preparation on achieving his thirteenth title at Roland Garros.

The manacor remarked that he does not plan to play the Open 250 in Mallorca, the week before Wimbledon: “Do not play in Mallorca, it is Friday, I just played a very long game and I am the age I am. I would love to play in home, but I never play the week before a ‘Grand Slam’ and I’m not ready to start training on grass in three days, which is what I would have to do to be playing a tournament on grass in a week. .