Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal completes the task against Norrie and is the tennis player with the most victories in the same tournament

Rafael Nadal, from the moment the draw for the Roland Garros box was made, it has a marked date. They are the eighth of the tournament with Jannik Sinner.

The Italian, the rival who gave him the most problems in the last edition and with whom he shared a bubble in Adelaide, also had him on the ropes in the second round of the 1000 Masters in Rome.

Displaced to the Suzanne Lenglen where he never lost, on a cold and gray day in Paris that the manacor does not like, Nadal found this Saturday the way to overcome Cameron Norrie on the fast track 6-3, 6-3 and 6-3.

He is already the professional of the men’s circuit with the most victories in the same 103 tournament, surpassing the 102 of Roger Federer in the Australian Open. Ahead they are still Martina Navratilova, which added 120 matches won at Wimbledon, and Serena Williams, which brings together 106 in the US Open.

To find the last time he gave up a heat in the tournament, you have to go back to the 2019 final with Dominic Thiem. There are already 33 wins in a row in his favorite land since he gave up in the 2015 quarter-finals with Novak Djokovic.

He has long taken the measure of lefties like him. In fact, he has favored the last 20 duels with these types of players.

Rafa knows that for the second week of competition, when everything is decided, he needs his service. At the moment, he has presented lack of forcefulness in the present brick dust tour.

Norrie, who makes the most of her tennis, It is a rare case in his country because he loves to play on clay. That is why he has just played the Lyon final with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

What happens is that Nadal is very much Nadal in Paris regardless of whether he is displaced from the Philippe Chatrier plant, his natural habitat.

The champion of 20 majors, 13 of them in his lair in the Bois de Boulogne, broke the third-round match in the sixth game. It was then that I made the first ‘break’.

The British took his serve twice in a row in the second set. The 3-1 income was of no use to him because his decorated adversary recovered that situation of adversity immediately after.

Norrie ran like never before and lost like most mortals who face the Balearic on slow court. Sinner is waiting for Monday. The first real test in which he must refine his forehand with which today he made 18 unforced errors.