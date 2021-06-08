Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal – Cameron Norrie: schedule and where to watch the Roland Garros match on TV

Updated 04/06/2021 – 18:42

Rafael Nadal faces the third round of Roland Garros against Cameron Norrie this Saturday, June 5. The party will be the third in order of play on court Suzanne-Lenglen after Diego Schwartzman’s against Philipp Kohlschreiber and Sofia Kenin and Jessica Pegula. It could start around 3:00 p.m.

The 13 times champion of the clay court tournament par excellence seeks victory to continue on his way to raising a new Musketeers Cup and tiebreaker with Roger Federer as the tennis player with the most Grand Slam. They both have 20

The The Balearic Islands have faced Cameron Norrie twice, number 45 of the ATP ranking. These two games took place in 2021. Nadal won both without giving up a single set, the first at the Australian Open and the second at the Conde de God.

Schedule and television channel to see the Nadal – Norrie third round of Roland Garros today

The third round match of Roland Garros Come in Rafael Nadal and Camern Norrie It will be played this Saturday, June 5, in the third shift of the Suzanne-Lenglen, around 3:00 p.m. It can be seen on Eurosport, through the DAZN platform.

The sports themed channel offers more than 250 hours of live broadcast of Roland Garros. Alex Corretja, Anabel Medina and Jordi Arrese repeat one more year as Eurosport experts to transfer the best analysis of each game together with the team of commentators composed of lvaro Rama, Manuel Poyn, lvaro Benito, Jos Manuel Daz, Antonio Arenas, Fernando Ruiz, Fernando Gmez, Jos Luis Corral, Fernando Murciego, Francisco Trapero, Alberto Prez, Sergio Gutirrez, Jos Manuel Tallada and Rubn Fernndez.

Also You can follow the game with live comments from MARCA.com. At its completion, you will be able to read the chronicle, Nadal’s statements and the best analysis of what happened on the track.