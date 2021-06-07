Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal and Norrie’s protests: “I need to go for the towel and he has put pressure”

Updated 05/06/2021 – 18:25

Rafael Nadal was pleased to get through the first week of Roland Garros again after defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets.

Match. “At times I have played good tennis and the most important thing is that I have won in three sets. I am focused on winning and if it can be done quickly, then better. I have to do some things better and I hope to do them.”

Rival. “He has won a lot this year, before starting the game I saw that he was 13 in the Race.”

Sinner again. “The conditions are different from last year. Jannik is a young man who improves every week and has good shots. We know each other well. We were training together in Adelaide. I will have to be aggressive and not make mistakes. In the second round of ‘Grand Slam ‘You can’t expect an easy opponent. ”

Norrie complaints. “He has tried to put pressure on the referee, but between games I need to go to the towel, which is very far. He has played his cards. I have not said anything when he has thrown the ball 20 times wrong when serving. chair warned me and I tried to go faster. ”

Balance of the first three games. “It has been a good first week with difficult situations and I have overcome them. I played a very good first set with Gasquet and today too.”

Presence of the family in the stands. “For me it is important to have my team and family. For many players, especially from South America and Australia, it is not easy with the current pandemic.”