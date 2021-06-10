Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal and Djokovic will experience chapter 58 of the greatest rivalry in tennis

Updated 06/09/2021 – 23:53

The greatest rivalry in tennis history will continue this Friday in the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will live their 58th duel between them and the eighth in the French capital.

Rafa dominates in the French ‘Grand Slam’ by seven victories to one and his rival is slightly imposed in the aggregate count by 29 to 28.

In the memory, and inevitably, the beating of the manacor in the final of 2020 against his historic adversary.

‘Nole’, however, clings to the psychological factor: he has been one of the two executioners of the manacor in the tournament together with Rbin Soderling. The Swede won the eighth of the 2009 edition, on May 31. And the Serbian in the quarters of 2015, precisely the day that the Spaniard turns 29 years old.

Nadal gave first after beating Diego Schwartzman in four sets and Djokovic responded against Matteo Berrettini after the doubts generated by his performance in the second round against Lorenzo Musetti.

There will be no title at stake, but the winner knows that they will have taken a big step to get it. It should be remembered that 10 of the last ‘majors’ have fallen at the hands of the Spanish and the Serbian. The other semifinal will be played by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

The last time they challenged each other on a tennis court was in the final of the Masters 1,000 in Rome 2021. Rafa was the winner in three sets. After 26 days, the great classic of the racket returns.

The second biggest rivalry on the men’s circuit has to be transferred to the direct duels between Djokovic and Roger Federer. Up to 50 times they have clashed. The Swiss has met Nadal 40 times.