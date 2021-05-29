Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal and Djokovic will debut on Tuesday at Roland Garros and Federer will do so on Monday

Updated 05/29/2021 – 18:53

The Roland Garros organization has already decided the order of play for Monday and Tuesday, the second and third day of competition. As MARCA has learned, Rafael NadalDefender of the crown debut Tuesday with Alexei Popyrin, the same day that it will also be released Novak Djokovic, world number one and champion this Saturday in Belgrade.

Roger Federer, on the same side of the table, jump into the sand a day before, in this case on Monday, to face the Uzbek Denis Istomin, from the previous phase.

The Swiss share the poster with Carlos Alcaraz, the great sensation of the ‘Arrmada’ and one of the great hopes of world tennis. The Murcian, who has brilliantly passed the previous phase, bumping into his compatriot Bernab Zapata.

It should be remembered that tomorrow Sunday the competition begins with 40 games: 20 from the lower part of the men’s team and another 20 from the women’s. On Monday the lower part will be completed with some pairings from the upper part, among them those of Federer and Alcaraz.