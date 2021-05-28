Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal and Djokovic, on the same side of the table, could meet in the semi-finals of Roland Garros

Updated 05/27/2021 – 16:54

In a draw that was held behind closed doors, without live transmission through Roland Garros social networks, Rafael Nadal has known that he has fallen in the upper part of the table, the same as Novak Djokovic, with which it could be measured in a hypothetical semifinals because the Spanish was the third favorite and the Serbian, the first.

In this way, there will be no option to repeat the final of the last campaign. The last time Nadal and Djokovic rode on the same side was in the 2017 edition. What happens is that both did not collide because the Serbian stayed in the quarters against Dominic Thiem.

The 13-time French Open champion will debut with Australian Alexei Poyrin, 62 in the ATP ranking at 21 years old and who was already Rafa’s victim in the last 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Popyrin just added six games to fall with the manacor by a double 6-3 in the only precedent between them. On the way from Nadal to the fourteenth wound in Paris, which would be the twenty-first ‘Grand Slam’, are names like Jannik Sinner (eighth) and Andrey Rublev (fourth), among others.

Federer, on the same side

The upper part of the painting smokes as it is also over there Roger Federer. The Swiss, who has only played three games this season, will make his debut with a player from the previous phase and could be Djokovic’s opponent in some theoretical quarters. The best tennis player on the planet will play his first game against the American Tennys Sandgren.

A male individual draw with 11 Spaniards

With regard to the rest of the Spanish participation, Feliciano Lpez will debut with Federico Coria; Roberto Carballs against Mikael Ymer; Albert Ramos with Gael Monfils; Fernando Verdasco against Philipp Kholschreiber; Roberto Bautista with a player from the qualifying phase; Alejandro Davidovich with Mikhail Kukushkin; Pablo Andjar in front of Dominic Thiem; Pedro Martnez against Sebastian Korda; Pablo Carreo with Norbert Gombos; and Jaume Munar in front of Jordan Thompson.