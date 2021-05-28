Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal already trains at Philippe Chatrier alongside Khachanov

Updated 05/27/2021 – 11:27

Rafael NadalWorld number three and 13 times Roland Garros champion, he landed in Paris yesterday and this morning he made his debut on the slopes of the Bois de Boulogne.

The manacorí is training for a period of two hours in the Philippe Chatrier alongside Russian Karen Khachanov, 25 in the ATP rankings at 25.

The tennis player, who seeks in this edition the historical record of 21 ‘Grand Slam’ titles, He has traveled with the company of his coach Carlos Moyá and the physiotherapist Rafael Maymó.

Nadal, defender of the French Open crown, will be the third favorite in the draw for the draw to be held this afternoon starting at 4.30 pm in the tournament supervisor’s office.

Novak Djokovic, who today plays the quarterfinals of the Belgrade Open 250, will be the first seed while Daniil Medvedev will be the second. The option is open for Nadal to fall at the top of the table and Djokovic can be measured in a hypothetical semifinals.