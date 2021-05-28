Roland Garros 2021: Rafa Nadal already has his statue at Roland Garros

Updated 05/27/2021 – 18:25

As MARCA announced yesterday, the Roland Garros organization took advantage of this afternoon, at the conclusion of the draw for the individual paintings, to pay a well-deserved tribute to Rafael Nadal.

The tennis player, a 13-time champion of the French Open, already has his statue on the courts of the Bois de Boulogne and is at the height of the musketeers of French tennis or Roland Garros himself, aviator that gives its name to the prestigious event.

Nadal has attended the presentation of his statue in society alongside the Spanish sculptor Jordi Dez Fernndez; Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, and Guy Forget, director of the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land.

In the figure, 3 meters high, 4.89 meters wide and 2 meters deep, you can see the tennis player with his characteristic forehand.

Dez Fernndez is a renowned sculptor, who stands out for his mastery of figurative expression, particularly in the human face, it is one of the defining features of his work. It has specialized in stainless steel, a material that offers you endless possibilities.