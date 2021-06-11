Roland Garros 2021: Pavlyuchenkova succeeds after 52 attempts: finalist of a ‘Grand Slam’ at Roland Garros

Updated 10/06/2021 – 16:43

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has rescued the former Russian leadership in the ‘Grand Slam’ finals. After 51 unsuccessful attempts he has sneaked into a grand final after defeating this Thursday Tamara Zidansek 7-5 and 6-3.

On Saturday he seeks to be the fourth racket in his country to inscribe his name on the trophy. It was previously achieved by Anastasia Myskina (2004), Svetlana Kuznetsova (200) and Maria Sharapova (2012 and 2014). In the final he waits for the winner of the second semifinal to face Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova.

Pavlycuehnkova, the 32nd WTA at 29, with 12 titles in his palm but none of them flash, was always superior to his rival except for the first game that ended with Zidansek’s ‘break’.

The Russian will rise on Monday at least to position 18. His best ranking was 13 in July 2011. It has rained a lot since then. And it is that Anastasia has not finished making good the expectations created around her figure in junior age. It was number one in the category thanks to a double at the Australian Open (2006 and 2007) and the US Open crown in 2006.