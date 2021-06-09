Roland Garros 2021: Paula Badosa: “I couldn’t control my nerves, I put too much pressure on myself”

Updated 06/08/2021 – 15:31

Paula Badosa regretted not having been able to give her best performance in the Roland Garros quarterfinals against the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

Match. “It was hard, I did not feel. It was the worst match of the whole clay court tour. I could not control my nerves, I put too much pressure on myself. I was nervous since last night. It is the best result of my career, but the defeat hurts me a lot. I want to think that it will not be my last chance to win a quarter of the Grand Slam.

Zidansek. “She has played the important moments well.”

Bandage on the left leg. “It is true that I am tired. There have been many emotions since Madrid: my first title, my first quarters here …”.

Grass tour. “What I have done in Paris has to give me confidence for the grass. Now what I need is to rest.”