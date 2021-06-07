Roland Garros 2021: Paula Badosa breaks barriers: surpasses Vondrousova and opens in the quarterfinals of a ‘Grand Slam’

Updated 06/06/2021 – 14:52

Spanish women’s tennis began Roland Garros with five representatives and one of them is still represented with honor to the women’s ‘Armada’.

Is about Paula Badosa, who has defeated this Sunday Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 3-6 and 6-2 to stand for the first time in the quarters of a ‘Grand Slam’.

Absolute madness! Badosa’s point against Vondrousova that raised Suzanne Lenglen

Before her, six other compatriots had achieved it in the Open Era on the clay of the French Open: Arantxa Snchez Vicario, Conchita Martnez, Virginia Ruano, Marta Marrero, Carla Surez and Garbie Muguruza. In the case of Arantxa and Garbie they raised the trophy.

The 23-year-old Catalan, who improves the eighth of the last edition, will have on June 14, when the ranking is updated, the best position of her career glued to the doors of the world ‘top30’.

Vondrousova gave first with a ‘break’ in the fourth game that placed her with 3-1 and serve. His rival knew that the train of the first set was escaping him and he reacted to the wave that gave him the last victories on the clay tour.

And it is that Javier Mart’s pupil He arrived at the appointment after having decided in his favor 12 of the last 13 commitments on clay. Paula will score the first set.

There was no precedent between the two on the professional circuit, but in the memory of the two protagonists was the semifinal that they played in juniors, in 2015, and that ended with the victory of Badosa against the favorite of the moment. It will be crowned later in the category.

Badosa, after qualifying for the quarterfinals: “I’ve always liked dreaming big”

Vondrousova, a talented left-hander who is number 21 on the charts, represents the inexhaustible Czech quarry. In 2019 he made his letter of introduction in the world of tennis with the final of Roland Garros against Ashleigh Barty.

Since then, he has not lived up to expectations, not least because his shots are like a fairground shotgun. The only title that appears on her palmars is that of Biel, in 2017. The Czech tennis player went ahead again in the continuation with a score of 5-2. She signed the tables in a Suzanne Lenglen that was filled with expectant fans to know the name of the quarterfinalist live.

Badosa, who had already demonstrated her mental strength in the previous round by lifting a match ball against the Romanian Ana Bogdan, overcame adversity and the traps that her opponent set her.

A break in the second game of the tiebreaker put her in orbit towards a historic victory for her.

Vondrousova returned to the scene with a ‘break’ immediately after aided by a double fault. It was a mirage.

Slovenian Zidansek

Paula has earned the right to dream: “I have always dreamed of winning a ‘Grand Slam’ and being number one. I am Spanish and I love playing on clay”. And it is that Tamara Zidansek awaits him in the antepenultimate round, the 85 of the WTA and that she is also a rookie at this stage of competition.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Victoria Azarenka’s executioner by 5-7, 6-3 and 6-2, has also passed into the quarterfinals. The other name is known from the cross between Serena Williams and Elena Rybakina. The US is the only remaining ‘top20’ in that section.