Roland Garros 2021: Paula Badosa and her big secret: “I’m a rare case, I do everything with my left hand except playing tennis”

Paula Badosa is one of the sensations of this season thanks to her recent title in Belgrade, the semifinals of the Mutua Madrid Open and having defeated number one Ashleigh Barty in Charleston. The Catalan, already in the second round of Roland Garros, talks to MARCA about her brilliant rise both in the ranking and in her tennis.

Eight months ago I started my coach in Paris with Javier Mart and was close to falling out of the ‘top 100’.S, everything has gone very fast in a good way. I have made a lot of progress, especially this dirt tour is going very well for me. Last year I came here being the 90th in the world and now I’m seeded. We have made steps forward on a physical, tense and mental level. How does it take to have so many looks that expect a lot from you? I don’t listen much to the expectations of me. What is the best advice your technician gives you? He tells me to give 100 percent and that is what I try to do. It is a phrase that I have recorded. I always go to sleep thinking of improving one percent compared to the previous day. Sometimes it is not a one percent, it is 0.5 and other times it is two. I believe that this way of thinking is what has made me progress so fast in the last few months. It is the 35th of the WTA when the Australian tour was ‘lost’ due to the positive for coronavirus. Have you stopped to think where would you be if you hadn’t been infected? I could not add victories and matches. It is an experience that I had to go through and that I couldn’t do anything to avoid it. The good part is that next year I will not defend anything in Australia.Does it change a lot to face a big one as one of the 32 favorites in the draw? The good part about being seeded is that it means that you have a good ranking. But any opponent can complicate a game for you. Defend the eighth of the last Roland Garros. Did I notice the nerves on her debut with Lauren Davis? I did get nervous, it was my first match. But the positive part is that if you notice the nerves it is because you want to win. Do you notice the rise because you just released your palmars in Belgrade? I am confident, but it is true that although it was a clay court tournament, Roland Garros is different. The conditions here change depending on the weather and the time you are put to play. Anyway, all the games that I take with me from Madrid and Belgrade are going to help me for sure. In hard times, I remember that I have already faced similar situations and I feel prepared. You have won a title this season and defeated number one Ashleigh Barty. The next challenge will be to win in Paris? It will be to make a dream come true. I always dream of making a good result in the ‘Grand Slam’ and going as far as possible. There are more favorite players than me because they have shown much more. I try to go game by game. My goal is to improve every day.I always dream of getting a good result in the ‘Grand Slam’, but there are more favorite players than meHaving defeated the best tennis player on the planet makes you feel that you are not that far from being? I wish that when you beat number one you would automatically become number one. There are very good players like Barty, who has spectacular talent; Sabalenka, Osaka, Svitolina, they are all super tough. I always wanted to be the best in the world and I keep working for it. I like to keep this dream because it helps me work with more motivation, I dream big. Hopefully someday it could be one, five or ten. I would like to be among them. The players who participated in Charleston had the opportunity to get the Janssen vaccine. You were one of them? I could not because when the coronavirus passed in January they did not let me, but once I return to Spain I will be vaccinated for sure. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the holding of the Tokyo Games. Have you decided to participate? It is something that obviously makes me excited, they are done every four years and I have never experienced it. I have been told many times about the Olympics and it is different to represent your country than to play any other tournament. I play all year for myself like Paula Badosa and in Tokyo I play for Spain and I want to do it. If the pandemic lets them take place, I will be there because I feel like it. Carla Surez returns to Roland Garros to say goodbye after overcoming cancer. Have you had a chance to talk to her? I’ve talked to Carla a lot because we have a good relationship. As a person she is a 10 and I have also been lucky to train with her. I have to say that his talent will always remain because when he is on the court it is spectacular how he plays. I wish you the best, but most of all, enjoy. He is an example of overcoming and deserves all the good that happens to him.You are a strange case because you play with the right hand and you are left-handed, unlike Nadal. How is that? As a child, I played with two forehands. When one hand got tired, I played with the other. I think a day came when he had more strength and endurance with his right and that’s why he stayed that way. The rest I do everything with my left hand. It is true that I am a rare case. In the third round you will have a hypothetical third round with Naomi Osaka. Is it one of those games that he loves to play? I hope he can play with Osaka, one of the best in the world. They are the typical parties I work for. But in the second round I have a tough match with Kovinic. She is a tennis player who likes the land, she did well in the Charleston tournament and being tough.