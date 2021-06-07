Roland Garros 2021: Pablo Carreo surrenders to the best tennis player of the year: Tsitsipas goes to the quarterfinals

Updated 06/06/2021 – 16:53

At Roland Garros there were only the 16 best players left and Pablo Carreo was among them for the third time.. What happens is that Asturian is measured this Sunday with Stefanos Tsitsipas, the number one of this season overall and that he is also the leader in matches won in total (37) and on brick dust with 20.

Carreo could not with the fifth favorite of the box in his return to the Phlippe Chatrier, a surface that he had not stepped on since he had yielded in the quarters of the last edition with Novak Djokovic.

Tsitsipas, semifinalist in 2020 and with the confidence that the titles of Monte Carlo and Lyon give, presents a candidacy for the final victory for a lower part of the table where Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are not.

The Greek’s tennis does not go well for the Asturian, who had already yielded the two precedents between them without adding a set: Barcelona (2018) and Dubi (2020).

Stefanos, winner by 6-3, 6-2 and 7-5, dominated from start to finish with breaks at the start of the first two sets. He even allowed himself the luxury of coming back from an adverse 3-0 in the third set..

Carreo, the twelfth favorite in the draw, has not reached the French Open due to an abdominal injury that occurred in Australia and then some back problems that left him without jumping onto the track in Rome to play the second round with Kei Nishikori.

Medvedev, second seeded in the big one of the grass

The winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Christian Garn awaits in the antepenultimate round. Regardless of the outcome, Medvedev, who has debuted his tournament win record, will arrive at Wimbledon as the second racket in the ATP.

It should be remembered that the leaders of the All England Club announced that they will respect the world classification at the time of the preparation of the seeds. Since 2002 they had their particular method of compiling the favorites list based on the best grass results of the last two seasons.