Roland Garros 2021: Pablo Carreo plays big: defeat Johnson and be for the third time in the second round

Pablo Carreo, with abdominal problems and later in the back during this season, which have not allowed him to take continuity in his tennis, he has arrived on time for his appointment with Roland Garros.

The Asturian, down at the last minute in the recent 1,000 Masters in Rome by not jumping to play the second round with Kei Nishikori, saved his strength for the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land and the results are giving him the reason.

The twelfth favorite of the table passed for the third time, second in a row, to the eighth of the French Internationals.

His third victim of the week was Steve Johnson with a score of 6-4, 6-4 and 6-2. The match was played at the Simonne Mathieu, the third largest stadium in the complex and where he had already played the previous round with the French Enzo Couacaud.

It should be remembered that Samuel Lpez’s pupil, 29, defends the quarters of the last edition. His best result in a big game is the US Open semifinals in 2017 and 2020.

Wait for the winner of the match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and John Isner, which closes the sixth day in the evening session of the Philippe Chatrier.

Carreo joins Alejandro Davidovich in the fourth round of the French Open.