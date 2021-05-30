Roland Garros 2021: Pablo Carreo never fails Paris: convincing win against Gombos

Updated 05/30/2021 – 12:54

Pablo Carreo, the twelfth seed in the box, has convincingly advanced to the second round at Roland Garros after defeating Norbert Gombos, 87th ATP, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Carreo, despite the fact that he had to withdraw from the last 1,000 Masters in Rome from behind, has reached the ‘Grand Slam’ of the land in good shape where he defends the quarterfinal round that he also reached in the 2017 edition.

At the moment, he has succeeded in his Parisian debut. Now he awaits the winner of the match between Egor Gerasimov and Enzo Couacaud. At 29 years old, he is a sure asset of the ‘Armada’ in the land of the Internationals of France.